Delhi Metro Hikes Ticket Prices, Airport Express Also Sees Rs 5 Increase

Beginning the Monday the 25th of August, 2025 traveling on Metro Delhi Metro will get costlier because they Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a reduction in fare rates. Delhi Metro new ticket prices increase is between Re 1 to Rs 4 for most routes, and those on the Airport Express Line will see an increase up to five rupees.

The change is Airport Express fare increase in eight years, the last change taking place in the year 2017. According to DMRC the change is "minimal" and has been made after careful consideration.

How Much Will You Pay Now?

As per this new structure, normal weekday fare will be:

• 0–2 km: Rs 11

• 2–5 km: Rs 21

• 5–12 km: Rs 32

• 12–21 km: Rs 43

• 21–32 km: Rs 54

• Beyond 32 km: Rs 64

On weekends and on national holidays the passengers can receive fares that are slightly less expensive:

• 0–2 km: Rs 11

• 2–5 km: Rs 11

• 5–12 km: Rs 21

• 12–21 km: Rs 32

• 21–32 km: Rs 43

• Beyond 32 km: Rs 54

What DMRC Says?

In a post via social media platforms X, DMRC confirmed the modification, saying:

"The passengers' fares for Delhi Metro services have been changed with effect from on the 25th of August, 2025. Delhi Metro minimum fare Rs 11is not significant in the range of the Rs 1 mark to Rs 4, depending on the distance you travel. It can go up to five rupees on the Airport Express Line."

The company emphasized that the change was needed and was kept as low as is possible given the lengthy time frame between the previous hike and this one.

Voices coming from Commuters

The reaction of passengers on a daily basis has been mixed. For many, the cost increase seems like an additional cost to household costs.

She expressed her concerns:

"A middle-class family can't afford the fares of metros. A few people can however many can't. The cost of transportation should not have been increased. It should be accessible to everyone.”