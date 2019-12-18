Delhi Metro shuts down 6 stations amid CAA protests

New Delhi : Delhi Metro has shut the entry and exit gates at six Metro stations in north-east Delhi and announced on Tuesday that trains will not be halting at these stations.

On Tuesday afternoon, Metro Rail Services at Seelampur, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were suspended after protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in north-east Delhi.

The services at these metro stations were suspended as violent protests erupted in Seelampur over the CAA.Tuesday's violence follows in the wake of protests at Jamia Nagar where the protestors turned violent and set several buses on fire.

Traffic closed at Rajghat

Traffic movement between Daryaganj and Rajghat here was closed due to a demonstration, police said. "Traffic movement is closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Traffic is diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.