Delhi Municipal Corporation launches Mega cleanliness campaign

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a massive cleanliness campaign in the city on Saturday.Under this, all of the ward councilors came out on the road and cleaned alongside the cleaning staff.The mega cleanliness drive has been started in all 250 wards.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also praised the corporation and its councilors on the success of this campaign. The CM claimed that the BJP has transformed Delhi into a garbage pile in 15 years.I have full hope that this campaign will definitely be successful and Delhi will become clean.

MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stated that 3000 teams have been created across Delhi for the campaign. A team has been constituted to inspect over 50 streets in Delhi in the morning; if garbage is found in the streets after complaints, they will be cleaned immediately.

Durgesh Pathak, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and MCD in-charge, remarked today at the party headquarters at a press conference that the BJP has been in MCD for 15 years. The people of Delhi had entrusted them with the exclusive responsibility of cleaning, but the BJP had not cleaned a single street properly in 15 years.Delhi has been degraded to a rubbish dump. Furthermore, employees' wages were not paid on time. There was no work in the MCD under the BJP's government. The reason for this was because the BJP's leadership refused to work for Delhi. In such a situation, the garbage remained lying in the streets for many days.

He claimed that the people of Delhi eventually drove the BJP out of MCD and handed over control of the entire city to CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal accomplished what no one could have imagined in under 5 months. On January 1st, everyone from MCD employees to officers began receiving their salaries.The BJP could not have completed this work in 15 years, but we did it in 5 months. The moment has arrived to clean up Delhi. On the orders of CM Arvind Kejriwal, all Delhi corporators, officers, and employees have gathered in their respective areas to clean. This is a campaign to clean the entire Delhi, its complete plan has been prepared.

Pathak further stated, this campaign will last 365 days, not just one or two. 3000 teams have been constituted around Delhi for the campaign. In the morning, a team of 50 persons will examine the lanes. If waste is found in the streets, a complaint will be filed and the area will be cleaned as soon as possible.Its main objective is to keep Delhi clean. We have pledged to clean up the nation's capital. Today, August 12th, the campaign officially began. Every day, our Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and House Leader will visit two to three wards. I will inspect three wards every day.

Some sweepers and SI also provided feedback regarding this. Amit, the first cleaning worker (ward-65), stated that our salary is now paid on a single date. As a result, there is no difficulty in running the house because the mind is occupied in activity. We are committed to making Delhi beautiful and clean.Following that, Daulat, Sweeper (Ward-68, Model Town) mentioned that our salaries have been arriving on the 1st for the last two-three months. As a result, our people's lives have improved significantly, and we no longer have any financial difficulties. The government looks after us. We will take care of the people by making Delhi clean.

Apart from these people, several more sweepers and cleaning workers gave their feedback, including Sumit (SK Puram Zone), Rajendra (Ward-98), Ashok Sharma (Ward-57), Shiv Kumar (Keshavpuram Zone), Ishwar Singh (Ward-98), and Suresh Sharma (Ward 66).