Delhi Police arrests eight juvenile for murdering 20-year-old

New Delhi : Delhi Police has arrested eight juvenile for brutally stabbing a 20-year-old to death in Sangam Vihar area in Delhi on Saturday night, in full public view.

A CCTV of the incident went viral on the social media in which it can be seen that no one intervened to rescue the victim. The police have apprehended all the eight juveniles.

A senior police officer said that they got a PCR call of the incident at around 7:30 pm on Saturday night that a man was stabbed. The victim identified as Dilshad (20) was brought to Majidia hospital, Tughlakabad extension.

"On receipt of the PCR call, a police team reached Majidia Hospital and found Dilshad was undergoing treatment in critical condition. He had multiple stab injuries on chest and other parts of the body. He was on ventilator support. Later he was referred to Safdarjung hospital," said the official.



Initially, the police lodged a case under section 307/34 of IPC. Later, Dilshad succumbed during the course of treatment and section 302 (murder) of IPC was added in the FIR.



During investigation of the case the scene of crime was inspected by the crime team. The weapon of offence, knife was recovered and eight persons could be seen in the CCTV footage. The police identified all of them and later all were apprehended.

"All the eight turned out to be juvenile. They were apprehended. During interrogation it came out that an altercation followed by minor fights that took place near Jat Dharamshala about a year ago. Last night they again had a fight in which Dilshad was murdered," said the police.