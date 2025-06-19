Delhi Police detains 17 illegal Bangladeshi migrants in major crackdown in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the Delhi Police has detained 17 Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the national Capital.

The operation was carried out by a dedicated team of officers from the Vasant Kunj South Police Station under the South-West District, resulting in the initiation of deportation proceedings in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

The migrants, including several women and children, were found staying without valid documents. Among them was a woman who went into labour during the detention process and gave birth to a baby boy at Safdarjung Hospital.

All 17 individuals, including the newborn, have been transferred to the detention centre at PP Badola, PS Mahindra Park, pending deportation.

The drive was part of a targeted campaign launched by the South-West District Police to identify and remove illegal immigrants residing in Delhi. According to police officers, the group had entered India through unguarded jungle routes and express trains, bypassing immigration checks.

They were primarily from Tellipara village, under Nageshwari Police Station in Kurigram district, Bangladesh. Among these 17, eight of them are minors with the youngest being just a few days old.

The operation was led by Inspector Arvind Pratap Singh, SHO of Vasant Kunj South, under the overall supervision of ACP Garima Tiwari. The team included officers Inspector Ratan Singh, SI Upender Singh, W/PSI Preeti, ASI Padam, ASI Raj Kumar, HC Nemi Chand, HC Pawan, HC Ravit, HC Anil, Ct. Anup, Ct. Dharmender, and W/Ct. Sonu.

They conducted rigorous door-to-door verification as part of their Intelligence-led effort.

Police sources added that legal procedures were meticulously followed before moving the detainees to the detention centre. Deportation orders have been issued and the FRRO is coordinating their return to Bangladesh.

This operation is part of a wider effort by Delhi Police to crack down on unauthorised foreign nationals living in the city, particularly those from neighboring countries.



