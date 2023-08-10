Delhi Police enforce strict security measures for Independence Day 2023

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is on high alert in preparation for the 2023 Independence Day. Along with this, strict security measures are being implemented in the nation's capital. In such a situation, Section 144 has already been enacted in several places near Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort to deal with any untoward incident. Furthermore, the police have increased the procedure for inspecting vehicles entering from the Delhi border area.

In contrast, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said through Twitter, 'In light of the Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 has been enforced in the areas around Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort'. Additionally, no gathering is permitted in certain areas. The 77th Independence Day will be observed on August 15 this year, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort.

In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc.

No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas.



For security considerations, the Delhi Police had previously restricted the use of paragliders, "hang-gliders," and "hot air balloons" in the national capital's skies until August 16 in honor of Independence Day. Sanjay Arora, the Commissioner of Police in Delhi, issued an order in this regard prior to the Independence Day celebrations on August 15th.



According to the order, it has been reported that criminals, anti-social elements, or anti-India terrorists may utilize paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), remote piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, or para-jumping from planes, among other things. The security of ordinary people, dignitaries, and key institutions may be jeopardized as a result of this.