Delhi Police Investigates Bihar Youth Over Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Circulation

The Delhi Police has interviewed a 19-year-old individual from Bihar in connection with a recently circulated deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna on social media. Officials disclosed on Wednesday that there is suspicion that the youth initially posted the video on his own social media account and subsequently distributed it widely on other platforms.



He was issued a notice to participate in the investigation since the video originated from his social media account, as stated by a senior officer to PTI.

On November 10, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act, at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Despite this, the city police stated on Tuesday that no arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

"Although he claims to have downloaded the video from an Instagram account, we are conducting further interrogation," said the officer.

The youth, originally from Bihar, was summoned to appear before the IFSO Unit and bring his mobile phone, which he asserted was used to upload the video.

Following the FIR registration, the IFSO Unit also communicated with Meta to obtain the URL and other details for identifying the accused.