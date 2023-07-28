Delhi Police issued advisory owing to Tazia procession on the occassion of Muharram

New Delhi: Tazia processions will be held across the country tomorrow, including in Delhi, due to Muharram. Keeping the Muharram procession in mind, the Delhi Police made changes to the traffic system on Saturday, July 29th. This arrangement of Delhi Police will remain in force till the end of the procession. During this time, processions will be held in various parts of Delhi.

The procession will be attended by an enormous crowd. The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Muharram. The traffic police have urged people to take the prescribed or alternate route during the stipulated time. The traffic in Delhi will be affected by the Tazia procession, which will be taken out from Central Delhi to New Delhi and South Delhi. Tazia processions will be taken out from several parts of Delhi on the occasion of Muharram, but the most massive procession will be taken out from Old Delhi, which will pass through Central Delhi and reach Karbala in the Jor Bagh area of South Delhi.

According to the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police on Saturday, vehicles going towards New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to go towards Ajmeri Gate instead of Paharganj Marg. Processions will be taken out from areas like Sadar Bazar, Jama Masjid, Daryaganj, Chawri Bazar, Matia Mahal, and Lal Kuan from late at night itself, which will join the main procession till morning. This procession will pass through Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Connaught Place, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, and Tughlaq Road and reach Jor Bagh in South Delhi on Saturday late at night. Apart from this, processions taken out from these areas of Nizamuddin, Okhla, Mehrauli, and Delhi will also reach Karbala directly.

Under the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Police, an appeal has been made to the public that traffic will be affected due to the Muharram procession. Do not go through the routes of the Delhi procession and use an alternative route. So that you do not have to face traffic jams. Apart from this, it would be better for people to take extra time to reach their destination, and the Delhi Metro can also be used to avoid traffic jams.