Delhi Schools Reopen Amid Air Quality Improvements, With Cautionary Measures In Place

After an early winter break prompted by concerns over deteriorating air quality, all government-aided and private schools in Delhi have resumed operations on Monday. This decision follows the revocation of restrictions under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to a slight improvement in the city's air quality.



The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued guidelines for the reopening, specifying that outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will be suspended in schools for the next week. This cautious approach is a measure to ensure the well-being of students and staff.

The initial closure of schools and the announcement of a winter break were made on November 8, reflecting the serious health concerns arising from the city's escalating pollution levels. The decision to resume classes for all students from pre-school to class 12 was communicated by the DoE on Saturday, considering the improved Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the absence of indications of a sharp degradation in the AQI in the near future.

Delhi had been grappling with 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality for two weeks starting October 28, with a persistent haze enveloping the city during this period. The situation saw a temporary improvement on November 11 and 12, marked by clear skies and abundant sunshine, attributed to favorable meteorological conditions just ahead of Diwali. Unfortunately, this relief was short-lived as a disregard for the ban on firecrackers during Diwali on November 12 led to a surge in pollution levels.

In response to the worsening air quality, the Centre had implemented stringent measures, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi. These actions, constituting the final stage (Stage IV) of the Graded Response Action Plan, were lifted on Saturday due to a dip in air pollution levels, attributed to favorable wind speed and direction.

However, despite these measures, the air quality in Delhi and its suburbs deteriorated again on Monday, with the AQI standing at 338 in the morning. The 24-hour average AQI recorded on Saturday was 319, with readings of 405 on Friday and 419 on Thursday, indicating the continued challenges in combating air pollution in the region.