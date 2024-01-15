Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes Amidst Foggy Conditions, Precautionary Measures In Place

Live
Just In
Delhi schools are set to resume physical classes from Monday, January 15, marking the end of the extended winter break. However, as a precaution due to prevailing foggy conditions, all schools, including those with double shifts, will not commence classes before 9 am, and no classes will extend beyond 5 pm, as per a recent order issued on Sunday. The directive emphasizes that all teaching and non-teaching staff are required to report to duty as usual.
Earlier, on January 7, Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, announced the extension of the winter break until January 12, citing the ongoing cold wave in the national capital. She had tweeted, "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to class 5."
Amidst intensified fog and plummeting temperatures, there had been uncertainty about the possible extension of the winter break. On Sunday morning, Delhi experienced its coldest morning with the minimum temperature dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts very dense fog and cold wave conditions for over two days, potentially extending till January 20. The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport reported zero visibility due to dense fog by 5 am, marking the longest duration of dense fog this season, as per the IMD.