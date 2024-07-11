Delhi Sees Hike In Electricity Bills As BSES Increases Tariffs

Electricity bills in Delhi have risen since May 1 due to an increase in tariffs by power companies, affecting numerous households and businesses. Residents noticed the higher charges in their July bills.



This tariff hike applies to areas served by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).

While Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has maintained its rates, BRPL and BYPL have implemented significant increases.

In areas covered by BYPL, including parts of East and Central Delhi, tariffs have risen by 6.15%. BRPL, covering South and West Delhi, has increased rates by 8.75%.

The rate hikes are part of the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC), which allows power distribution companies to pass on the higher costs of purchasing electricity to consumers.

From May to July 2024, the total PPAC for Delhi's power distribution companies varies, with NDMC at the highest at 38.75%, followed by TPDDL at 37.88%, BYPL at 37.75%, and BRPL at 35.83%. These figures include existing PPAC on past dues and additional current PPAC, with NDMC and TPDDL each adding 8.75%, BYPL adding 6.15%, and BRPL adding 8.75%.

The tariff increase will remain in effect for three months from May 1, after which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will review the situation and issue further orders based on power companies' petitions.

Residents in the affected areas are now facing higher electricity bills, which is particularly burdensome during the summer months when usage typically spikes due to air conditioning and cooling devices.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited customers will not experience any change in their electricity bills as the company has not raised its tariffs.

The recent increases by BRPL and BYPL have led to higher bills for many Delhi residents amid growing power demand. The DERC's future decisions will determine the long-term impact on electricity costs in the city.