  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Delhi: Sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang nabbed; Rs 50 lakh extortion plan foiled

Delhi: Sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang nabbed; Rs 50 lakh extortion plan foiled
x
Highlights

A 24-year-old sharpshooter of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, who was planning to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in central Delhi after getting direction from a jailed gangster, has been apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, an official said on Thursday

New Delhi: A 24-year-old sharpshooter of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, who was planning to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in central Delhi after getting direction from a jailed gangster, has been apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Areeb a.k.a Asif, a resident of Kardampuri. A sophisticated pistol, along with the phone number, address, and photo of a businessman of Patel Nagar were found in his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that information was received that Areeb would come to the Kardampuri area to meet someone.

"A trap was laid and he was nabbed. On questioning, he disclosed that he was directed by senior members of his gang to extort Rs 50 lakh from the businessman by firing outside his office," said the DCP.

The police officer further said that Areeb in 2018, when he turned 18, came into contact with one Salman Bhonchi (an active member of Hashim Baba gang) and through him, he came into contact with Hashim Baba and joined his gang.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X