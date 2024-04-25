Delhi: Sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang nabbed; Rs 50 lakh extortion plan foiled

New Delhi: A 24-year-old sharpshooter of the notorious Hashim Baba gang, who was planning to extort Rs 50 lakh from a businessman in central Delhi after getting direction from a jailed gangster, has been apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Areeb a.k.a Asif, a resident of Kardampuri. A sophisticated pistol, along with the phone number, address, and photo of a businessman of Patel Nagar were found in his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that information was received that Areeb would come to the Kardampuri area to meet someone.

"A trap was laid and he was nabbed. On questioning, he disclosed that he was directed by senior members of his gang to extort Rs 50 lakh from the businessman by firing outside his office," said the DCP.

The police officer further said that Areeb in 2018, when he turned 18, came into contact with one Salman Bhonchi (an active member of Hashim Baba gang) and through him, he came into contact with Hashim Baba and joined his gang.