Delhi Shivers As Coldest Morning Of The Season Hits With Minimum Temperature At 6.5°C
- Discover the latest weather update from Delhi as the national capital experiences its coldest morning of the season with a minimum temperature of 6.5°C, more than three notches below the normal.
- Alongside the chilly weather, Delhi grapples with 'very poor' air quality, with an AQI of 314 on Monday morning.
On Monday, the national capital experienced its coldest morning of the season, recording a minimum temperature of 6.5°C. This is more than three notches below the normal minimum temperature of 9.6°C, as reported by the Meteorological Office. The current temperature pattern is expected to persist for at least the next five days, maintaining temperatures below the normal range. Saturday saw a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius.
Simultaneously, Delhi-NCR grapples with 'very poor' air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 314 at 7 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category until Tuesday.
At 6 pm, the city's AQI was measured at 312, still falling within the 'very poor' category. This follows the 322 AQI recorded at the same time on Saturday. The relative humidity at 5:30 pm stood at 60 percent.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale categorizes levels from 'good' to 'severe,' with Delhi currently experiencing 'very poor' air quality. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' while levels above 450 fall into the 'severe-plus' category. The city remains under the grip of chilly temperatures and challenging air quality conditions.