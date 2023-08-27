Delhi traffic police conduct carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi : The Delhi Traffic Unit conducted a full dress carcade rehearsal on Sunday ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in the national capital.

The traffic police had also issued an advisory regarding the traffic diversions on some roads ahead of the rehearsal.



"In view of the #G20Summit rehearsals to be held on August 26 and 27, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM, traffic regulations will be in effect on various roads. Kindly follow the advisory," the Delhi Traffic Police posted on X.



The roads where the regulations were put included Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg, 11 Murti, Roundabout GKP, C-Hexagon, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Bhairon Road-Ring Road, Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Satya Marg, Shantipath, Windsor Place, Barakhamba Road Light Signal, Roundabout Claridges, Under Moti Bagh Flyover, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.



The police had said, "Apart from these, in order to facilitate the carcade rehearsals, there will be regulations on the movement of traffic at the following points: Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, IP Flyover, Saleem Garh Bypass, Shanti Van Chowk, Roundabout Teen Murti, Gol Methi, Mansingh Road, Mathura Road, Yashwant Place, Kautilya, Janpath-Kartavyapath, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath, Vivekananda Marg, Under Lodhi Flyover, Under Chirag Delhi Flyover, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Rajghat Chowk, and Shershah Road."



Earlier, the traffic police had mentioned that commuters might experience congestion on these roads and junctions.



"Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow the directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections.



"People are also requested to plan their journey in advance with sufficient time at hand to avoid inconvenience," the traffic police said.



The summit will be held on September 9 and 10 at the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi's Pragati Maidan under India's presidency.



Officials and leaders of the world's largest economies will start arriving in the national capital from September 8.



The central and Delhi governments have announced that all offices and schools will remain closed from September 8-10.

