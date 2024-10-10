Live
- ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ review: A worthy watch this Dussehra
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
Delhi: Two workers die, another injured while cleaning tank
New Delhi: Two workers died while another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the workers went inside the tank for cleaning. It is suspected that they died of inhaling poisonous gas, a police officer said. The injured worker is recuperating in hospital, he said, adding further probe is underway.
