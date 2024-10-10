  • Menu
Delhi: Two workers die, another injured while cleaning tank

New Delhi: Two workers died while another was injured after inhaling poisonous gas inside a sewer tank at a construction site in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the workers went inside the tank for cleaning. It is suspected that they died of inhaling poisonous gas, a police officer said. The injured worker is recuperating in hospital, he said, adding further probe is underway.

