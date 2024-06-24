Demand increasing for Dhenkanal mangoes abroad

Dhenkanal: Demand for Dhenkanal mangoes is increasing not only in the State and country, but also abroad.

Several varieties of mangoes are grown by farmers and this time, women farmers were supported by NABARD and given technical guidance by Grant Thornton Bharat. According to Horticulture department sources, this year, 45,000 to 50,000 tonnes of mangoes have been produced in the district. Farmers have grown mangoes on 12,000 hectares.

More than 10,000 farmers were engaged and several women entrepreneurs were also involved from April to June during mango season. Production of mangoes has increased as farmers are motivated under government scheme. Besides, the department is providing 50 per cent input subsidy and support under the National Horticulture Mission for plantations. A farmer can avail government support of Rs 12,000 per hectare, said Chief District Horticulture Officer Gitashree Parhi .

For the last four years, mangoes from the district were exported to Dubai, Italy, Singapore and other countries. This year, Amrapalli variety mangoes, produced by Baldevjew Women Farmers Producers Company Limited, were exported to Dubai and Singapore. Director Jyotirmayee Pradhan and secretary Padmani Sahoo were present on the occasion.

Earlier, mangoes of Dhenkanal were sold to Uttar Pradesh, Raipur, Delhi and several other States. The farmers have urged the State authorities to take steps to revive the mango hub in Govindpur.