Democratic forces must join hands to beat RSS agenda of one nation one election, says Vaiko

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday said that democratic and progressive forces across the country must join hands to defeat the RSS agenda of ‘One Nation, One Election.’

Vaiko said that RSS, BJP combine has been trying for one nation, one religion, one language, one culture, one tax, one education and one family card since 2014 when PM Modi assumed office.

He said that the democratic and progressive forces must defeat this agenda which is for ultimate concentration of power in New Delhi.

He said that posting a former president as the Chairman of a committee is unacceptable.

He said that the RSS was striving for constituting a Hindu Rashtra and that is why the BJP-led government has convened a special session of parliament from September 18.