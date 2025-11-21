Depression brewing over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecast the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea on November 22. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24. It is likely to trigger rainfall in Odisha.

Asked whether the system could take the form of a cyclone, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said the IMD has till now made the forecast of a depression. “We will issue more information after the formation of a low-pressure area on November 22,” she said.

Anticipating a fresh spell of rain in the State, farmers of coastal Odisha have started harvesting their paddy crop, which has almost turned mature. However, the State’s Agriculture department was yet to issue any advisory for farmers.

Meanwhile, night temperature rose in most parts of the State.