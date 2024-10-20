Depression likely to trigger heavy rains in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : A fresh weather system is brewing over the North Andaman Sea, which could take shape of a depression by October 24, bringing heavy rain in some places of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

A depression is an intense stage of a low-pressure system and typically precedes the formation of a deep depression. “A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Central Bay of Bengal around October 22 and thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression by October 24,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Asked about the likelihood of a cyclone according to some media reports, she said: “It is too early to predict whether the system will gain strength and intensify into a cyclone. We have said that a depression could be formed by October 24.”

Meanwhile, the local weather office forecast light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning on Saturday in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati. It said light to moderate rain may continue in some districts, including coastal Odisha, till October 24.

Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked district collectors to remain alert about developments related to the weather system.

The IMD has warned of squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on October 21-22. Squally weather with wind speed 40 kmph to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over many parts of Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over most parts of Central Bay Of Bengal and Southern parts of North Bay of Bengal on October 23.

