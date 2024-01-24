Devotees Flock To Newly Consecrated Ram Mandir In Ayodhya For Second Consecutive Day

In a spectacle of unwavering faith, a multitude of devotees continued to throng the recently consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the second day. The fervor reached its peak as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, revealing the visage of Ram Lalla on Monday, January 22.

Witnessing a staggering turnout of nearly five lakh devotees on Tuesday, the temple opened its doors to the public, drawing a massive crowd eager to offer prayers to the revered deity. The early hours of the day saw a sea of devotees braving the severe cold, queuing up from as early as 3 am to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla.

Security officers maintained a vigilant watch, ensuring a smooth entry for the devotees donned in heavy winter robes. The dedication of the devotees was palpable, and visuals captured the serene moments as they entered the temple complex to partake in the sacred rituals.

Praveen Kumar, Ayodhya IG Range, appealed to the devotees to plan their visits without haste. Despite the continuous flow of the crowd, he assured that preparations were complete. "We appeal to the old and differently-abled people to schedule their visit after two weeks," he conveyed to news agency ANI.

Efforts for crowd management were stepped up, with Uttar Pradesh DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, confirming improvements in the queue system. "Darshan" (visit) progressed smoothly under the watchful eyes of Kumar and the Principal Secretary Home.

The spiritual journey extended beyond the temple premises, with devotees taking a holy dip in the Sarayu river amid dense fog and North India's biting cold. Social media platforms captured these poignant moments, showcasing the devotion and resilience of the devotees.

Devotees were allowed to visit the Ram Mandir in two time slots daily, from 7 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 7 pm. The highlight of the pilgrimage was the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

However, the overwhelming influx of devotees led to a temporary pause in 'darshan,' a decision taken by the temple administration in collaboration with the police to manage the immense crowd and ensure the safety of all visitors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's vision for the Ram Mandir transcends its construction. He has called upon the nation to go beyond the physical structure and collectively lay the foundation for a strong, grand, and divine India that stands the test of time for the next 1000 years.

As the spiritual journey unfolds, the newly consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya continues to be a beacon of faith, drawing devotees from far and wide to partake in the divine experience.