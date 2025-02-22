Devotees stump West Bengal CM Mamatha "Mruthyu Kumbh" remarks

Mahakumbh Nagar : Close on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee's remarks calling Maha Kumbh-2025 as "Mruthyu Kumbh" landed were 2000 devotees from her state to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.'

An enthusiastic group of 2,000 devotees from Asansol, West Bengal, has set out in 40 buses to participate in the divine event, chanting the name of Lord Ram and preparing for the sacred bath.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi, the head of Ayodhya’s Raghuvansh Sankalp Seva, shared that this group will arrive in Mahakumbh on Saturday night. Alongside saints from Ayodhya, they will perform a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati amid Vedic chants.

Krishna Prasad, the head of the organizing committee accompanying the group, emphasized the significance of this spiritual journey. He praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing such a grand Mahakumbh, stating that no one else in the country could have executed an event of this scale. Inspired by CM Yogi’s efforts, people from West Bengal are eager to witness this divine spectacle firsthand.

The pilgrimage will also include special 'Yajnyas' and havans, where devotees from various states will participate. Additionally, "devotees from West Bengal will offer prayers to Maa Ganga for the salvation of their ancestors," he added.

This comes against the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Maha Kumbh, the people of Bengal have displayed immense enthusiasm for this spiritual gathering. Many devotees expressed their desire to be part of this historic event, affirming that if 60 crore people have already taken the holy dip, "they, too, must not miss the opportunity."