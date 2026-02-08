Devpt dawns in Bastar as Maoist fear recedes: Prez

BASTAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that decisive action by the government against Maoists has ended the atmosphere of fear and distrust in the Bastar region, and a new dawn of development is setting in. Speaking after inaugurating the three-day divisional-level Bastar Pandum festival in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, the President appealed to those who have renounced violence and joined the mainstream to trust the Constitution and democracy and not be misled by those seeking to divert them from the path of peace.

"Bastar's natural beauty and rich cultural traditions have always attracted people, but the region unfortunately suffered for years due to the menace of Maoism," the President said.

Noting that Maoism caused the maximum damage to youth, tribals and Dalits, Murmu said that people associated with Maoist activities are now shunning violence, leading to the return of peace in the region. "Government of India's decisive action against Maoists resulted in bringing an end to the atmosphere of fear and distrust", she added.

The President said she had been informed that a large number of Naxalites have surrendered and that the government is ensuring those who return to the mainstream are able to lead a normal and dignified life.

"With the government's efforts and the cooperation of the people, a new dawn of development is rising in Bastar," Murmu said.

She urged people to have faith in the system and move forward with hard work and dedication, describing democracy as a source of strength.