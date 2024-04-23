DGCA Mandates Airlines To Ensure Children under 12 Are Seated with Parents On Flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory authority for aviation, has instructed all airlines to ensure that children aged up to 12 years are seated alongside at least one of their parents or guardians during flights. This directive comes in response to reported incidents where children under 12 were not seated with their accompanying adults.

According to the DGCA's press release, airlines must guarantee that children up to the age of 12 are assigned seats with at least one parent or guardian traveling on the same booking reference (PNR), with records maintained accordingly.

To address this concern, the regulator has amended the air transport circular concerning the 'unbundling of services and fees by scheduled airlines'. Under this revision, certain services such as zero baggage, preferential seating, meal/snack/drink charges, and fees for transporting musical instruments are permitted.

The DGCA clarified that these unbundled services are offered on an optional basis by airlines and are not mandatory. Additionally, there is a provision for automatic seat allocation for passengers who have not selected seats during web check-in before their scheduled departure.

India's civil aviation sector is witnessing rapid growth, with domestic air travel experiencing a surge in demand. This directive from the DGCA aims to enhance passenger comfort and safety, particularly for young travelers, in the evolving landscape of air travel.