Dhami to Gift Athletes a Boost, Sports to Flourish and Thrive

Construction of 23 Sports Academies and a Sports University progressing rapidly in eight cities

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in the fifth year of his tenure, is set to gift not just one but two major initiatives for the development of sports and athletes. The first is the establishment of a Sports University in Haldwani, with preparations underway to lay the foundation stone on Sports Day. The second is the opening of 23 sports academies across the state. These academies will be established in eight cities including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani, where sports activities were held and infrastructure was developed during the National Games.

These initiatives are expected to bring two key benefits:

1. Better maintenance of the sports infrastructure already created.

2. A strong platform for training athletes.

In the fourth year of Chief Minister Dhami’s tenure, Uttarakhand made a significant leap in the field of sports. The grand hosting of the National Games greatly enhanced the state’s stature in the sports world. CM Dhami is committed to maintaining this positive momentum in his fifth year. Whether it is the construction of the Sports University in Haldwani or the opening of 23 sports academies in eight cities, both projects are progressing rapidly. The notification for the university has already been issued, and the government is working swiftly to implement both major projects.



Two Major Steps That Brought Glory

01 – 38th National Games

In Uttarakhand’s silver jubilee year, the successful hosting of the 38th National Games on its soil was one of the Dhami government’s biggest sports achievements. It was a grand event, and Uttarakhand’s athletes also delivered an excellent performance. In the previous National Games held in Goa, the state won only 24 medals. This time, it scored a century of medals and secured the 7th position in the medal tally. The event also led to the expansion of sports facilities and the creation of world-class infrastructure, which will be a milestone in the field of sports.

02 – New Sports Policy

The new sports policy announced in 2021 focused especially on encouraging athletes. It includes a provision of incentives ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore for Olympic medal winners. Athletes who win medals in international and national competitions are being offered government jobs. The incentive amount has been doubled and scholarships are also being awarded. A unique aspect of this policy is that even participating in major tournaments makes an athlete eligible for incentives — regardless of whether they win a medal or not.



“It is a matter of great pride that Uttarakhand is now being recognized as a land of sports. After the grand hosting of the National Games, the state has developed a positive sports environment. The morale of athletes is high, and they are performing well. The government will continue to take big decisions for the development of sports and implement them effectively.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister