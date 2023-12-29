Dhankhar declines request to appoint Raghav Chadda as interim party leader in RS

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has declined the request of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal seeking the appointment of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The Chairman has said that Sanjay Singh will continue to be the leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha.

“This aspect is subject to ‘The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act. 1998' and the Rules made there under. The request, not being in conformity to applicable legal regime, is not being acceded to,” the Chairman said, as per the sources.

Kejriwal, in his previous communication, had written: “I would like to propose the name of Raghav Chadha as the interim party leader in the Rajya Sabha until further changes are deemed necessary. We request that this change be allowed as per the rules and procedures of the Rajya Sabha.”

The officials said that Kejriwal’s request had come in the backdrop of the current Rajya Sabha AAP leader Sanjay Singh being under judicial custody and unable to attend the parliament session.