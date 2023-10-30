Dhenkanal: Campaign against child labour during puja days

Dhenkanal: A group of leading volunteers urged the district administration to create awareness on child rights and prohibit child labour under the banner of Basic Information and Media Service Centre (Mission Reconstruction) during Laxmi Puja in Dhenkanal.

The team, headed by former Dhenkanal Law College principal and legal consultatnt Bijay Chandra Mohapatra and District Red Cross vice-president Biranchi Narayan Pany, apprised Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi of the initiative through a memorandum. Laxmi Puja, which began on October 28, will continue till November 7.

The team informed the Collector that child labour is rampant and children are employed in hotels and restaurants. Many child labourers were engaged last year during Laxmi Puja in Pallishree Mela, hotels and food stalls. The Collector on Thursday directed the District Labour Officer, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the Superintendent of Police to promote awareness on child rights and enforce it during the puja days . The issue of child labour was discussed during the last Pallishree Mela meeting and the Collector had directed the DCPU to launch an awareness drive during the puja days.