Digital effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath in Ramlila

New Delhi: People will witness digital effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnath at Delhi's Ramlila this Dussehra which will be created and shown in the open sky with laser lights. Traditional effigies of Ravana with a record height of 110 feet have also being installed in the Ramlila.

This unique use of technology is being done in 'Lav Kush Ramlila' held at Red Fort grounds. Luv Kush Ramlila President Arjun Kumar said that like every time in Ramlila, normal effigies are also being made.

Preparations have started to make giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath by the best effigy artists of the country. However, this time the digital effigies created in the open sky in front of the Red Fort with the help of laser are also the centre of attraction, he added.

Sourav Gupta, Senior Vice President of the Ramlila, said that the use of the technology in any Ramlila is unique and the first of its kind.

Experts have done proper rehearsal and now people will be able to see this grand spectacle on the night of Dussehra.

He said that the spectators will be able to see these effigies even from a distance.

Senior VP of the Ramlila Gaurav Suri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the Dushara.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the Ramlila and congratulated the countrymen on Navratri.

Suri said that a record 110 feet high effigy of Ravana will be installed in the Ramlila of Red Fort. The height of the traditional effigy of Kumbhkaran will be 90 feet and the height of the traditional effigy of Meghnath will be 80 feet.

On Friday, Lanka Dahan was done in several Ramlilas of Delhi. Different small and big Ramlilas performed Ram's meeting with Shabari, Ram Sugriva's friendship, killing of Bali, meeting with Sampani, meeting with Lankani, Ravana-Sita dialogue, Hanuman reaching Lanka, destruction of Ashok Vatika, killing of Ravana's son Akshay Kumar and Hanuman dialogues work were performed.

Many MPs and union ministers are also playing roles in Ramlilas of Delhi. Television and film actors also play lead roles in these Ramlilas.