Digital Scams Cast A Shadow Over Ram Mandir Inauguration: Beware Of Fraudulent Prasad Offers And VIP Invitations

In the digital era, as the nation eagerly awaits the inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, a disconcerting trend has emerged involving scammers exploiting the religious fervor surrounding this significant event. Various deceptive practices have come to light, casting a shadow over the sacred ceremony.

The first scam involves fake claims on popular e-commerce platforms, including giants like Amazon, where scammers purport to offer authorized Ram Mandir Prasad. Product descriptions falsely assert endorsement by the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Trust, creating an illusion of authenticity. Shoppers are urged to exercise caution and rely on verified sources. To add a semblance of legitimacy, these marketplaces claim they can only deliver the Prasad on or after January 22.

The second scam revolves around Khadi Organic's purported offer of free Prasad, with a catch – a delivery cost of 51. This seemingly benevolent gesture has stirred controversy and skepticism on social media platforms. Despite the company's insistence on legitimacy, the surge in Instagram profiles claiming to distribute Prasad raises doubts about the purity of their intentions.

The third scam involves the exploitation of QR codes in the name of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, soliciting donations. Despite authorities' clarifications that no such donation drive is underway, individuals are falling victim to this deceitful ploy. This underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of such requests before making any financial contributions.

The fourth scam takes advantage of the digital age's connectivity, with scammers circulating a malicious APK named 'Ram Janmabhoomi Grihsampark Abhiyan.APK.' This deceptive tactic entices users to install the app for exclusive VIP entry, posing a potential phishing or hacking threat. Cybersecurity experts caution users to exercise utmost caution and avoid clicking on any suspicious links.

In response to these emerging scams, the Ministry of Home Affairs' Cyber Crime unit, I4C, has issued alerts to law enforcement agencies. This emphasizes the severity of the situation and underscores the need for collective awareness and proactive reporting to curb these digital deceptions.

As the nation looks forward to this historic event, it is disheartening to witness blatant attempts to exploit the sacredness of the Ram Mandir inauguration in the digital space. Vigilance, skepticism, and a commitment to question the authenticity of online claims are crucial to preserving the sanctity of faith amidst these emerging scams. Amazon has also initiated an investigation into alleged unauthorized sellers claiming to offer Ram Mandir Prasad on their platform.