Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that dignity of women is completely lost under the 'Taliban regime' of Trinamool in West Bengal.

The Tripura Chief Minister, while reacting after a video clip on the brutal assault on a couple allegedly engaged in an 'extra-marital relationship' went viral, sparking widespread outrage, said that every village in West Bengal has become Sandeshkhali.

The incidents of atrocities in Sandeshkhali was a major poll plank of the opposition parties during the recent Lok Sabha elections after alleged atrocities by the Trinamool Congress leaders on the villagers.

The man who was seen in the video torturing the couple publicly with a bamboo stick was allegedly a local ruling Trinamool Congress leader of Chopra in North Dinajpur district where the incident occurred following the decision of a 'kangaroo court'.

The police later arrested the Trinamool Congress leader Tajemul a.k.a. JCB.

The Tripura Chief Minister, taking to X, said: "Today, the dignity of women is completely lost under the Taliban regime of Trinamool in West Bengal."

Live : Symposium on Emergency Provision under Indian Constitution: Retrospect and Prospects. https://t.co/jesUn6H2Jb — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) July 1, 2024

"Today, every village in Bengal has become Sandeshkhali! Such diabolical torture of women by the notorious Trinamool-sponsored miscreant Tajemul in broad daylight under the rule of a woman Chief Minister is absolutely unacceptable. I strongly condemn this incident and demand strict punishment for the culprits," Saha said.

The ruling BJP in the state also strongly condemned the Chopra incident.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that heinous atrocities on the people specially on the women which are taking place almost everyday in Trinamool Congress-ruled Bengal, does not take place in the world.

"If the people could cast their votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, the results have been otherwise," Bhattacharjee, who was in Bengal during the Parliamentary polls, told the media on Monday.

He alleged that the Trinamool Congress goons are openly torturing women in almost all districts of Bengal and the police remain a spectator.