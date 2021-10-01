Digvijaya Singh showers praise on Amit Shah in Jaipur

Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah found special praise from an unusual quarter on Friday -- senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who was addressing the media here.

Singh said, "Amit Shah had made comprehensive arrangements for food and lodging when I undertook the Narmada Parikrama."

"It was election time there. We were passing through jungles when a forest department official came to me and said that you are passing through forests, so we have been told by Amit Shah to make roads and provide food and lodging. As Amit Shah cooperated, I thanked him," he said.

While praising Shah on the one hand, Singh also took a dig at the RSS, saying that it is not a registered body.

"Till date it (RSS) has not been registered. When it is not registered, it can't have its own account. So where does the entire 'Dakshina' (donations) get deposited," he asked.

In Jaipur, Singh held several political meetings, besides addressing the media at the party's state headquarters here.

He held meetings with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and also participated in a programme to mark the birthday of state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra.