Live
- Duttapukur blast: Governor takes pot shot at Bengal government scheme for girl children
- Assam Police woman official booked for torturing domestic help
- PM Modi to distribute over 51K appointment letters under Rozgar Mela
- Bodies of pilgrims killed in train blaze arrives home, probe on in TN
- PM Modi hails Indian men's 4x400m relay team for shattering Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals
- UK researchers develop new model to predict 10-year breast cancer risk
- Cab driver arrested for allegedly robbing passenger in South Delhi
- Decomposed bodies of four of family found in Mysuru
- Discovery of 1,700 caves: PM Narendra Modi lauds Meghalaya man’s effort
- Heavy rainfall likely to continue in Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya
Just In
Discovery of 1,700 caves: PM Narendra Modi lauds Meghalaya man’s effort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program -- Mann Ki Baat praised Brian D. Kharpran, a citizen of Meghalaya who, with his team, has discovered more than 1,700 caves in the state.
Guwahati : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program -- Mann Ki Baat praised Brian D. Kharpran, a citizen of Meghalaya who, with his team, has discovered more than 1,700 caves in the state.
Modi also advised people to explore Meghalaya's caverns, some of which are the nation's longest and deepest.
The Prime Minister said in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ speech that Kharpran did his first exploration in 1964 while still a schoolboy. He and a friend founded an association in 1990, and it was via this association that he first learned of the unexplored caverns in Meghalaya.
"Kharpran and his colleagues found more than 1,700 caves in Meghalaya, making the region known for its caverns. In India, some of the longest and deepest caves are found in Meghalaya,” he said.
“During MannKiBaat, talked about Mr. Brian D. Kharpran Daly, who has done decades of work on discovering and popularising caves in Meghalaya. I also urge you all to travel to Meghalaya and explore the beautiful caves yourself,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.
He invited everyone across the nation to make travel arrangements to visit the Meghalayan caverns while praising the work of Brian D. Kharpran and his entire team.
The Meghalaya Adventurers' Association's founding secretary, Brian D. Kharpran, has so far documented 537.6 km of caverns in the state.