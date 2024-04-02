Distorted Odia name board set right after hue and cry

Berhampur: Even as Railways has started the process to provide heritage tag to 124-year-old Paralakhemundi railway station, the writing of the name board in distorted Odia on the historic platform has created a hue and cry. But thanks to the social outcry, the authority was prompted to rectify it within a few days.

This was made possible by the members of Paralakhemundi Rail Users’ Group and efforts of Basant Panda Bhaina, Uma Rath, Manoj Mahakud, Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Shnkar Baksi and Rakesh among others.

They pointed out the distorted Odia name-board soon after it was written by a painter from Andhra Pradesh. Though they insisted on utilising local painters to do the job, the authority finished the job with almost the same distorted Odia font on Saturday. “We again opposed the move and brought one local painter, Mitu Paikroy of Chitrakar Street, who painted the Odia font properly after the local officials and the contractor agreed. The public also came forward to help the painter.

When English and Hindi could be written in proper format why Odia was written in distorted format, questioned Sanjay Jena of Paralakhemundi. The struggle for recognition and identity for the name board of Paralakhemundi in Odia is a journey that requires continuous effort, he said. “Our forefathers had struggled for establishing Odisha in 1936. It’s commendable to see individuals standing up against insensitivity and advocating for their language rights. It’s a reminder of the power of collective voices in bringing about necessary improvements,” said Sanjay.

The station names and their spelling on all types of name boards must be finalised in consultation with the appropriate Railway Users Consultative Committee or the State government, said another member of Paralakhemundi Rail Users’ Group.

Letters in black on traffic yellow background for the name boards need proper contrasting to ensure a clear visibility from a running train. Distortion to any tri-letter, especially Odia, cannot be allowed, said a member.

Meanwhile, Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Odisha Rail Heritage Researcher, suggested that when the Railway authority intends to make mural paintings covering the heritage of Paralakhemundi on the renovated walls of the Heritage Station building, the local artists of Chitrakar street must be entrusted to do the job. The local artists, who are also experts in mural paintings, can showcase it properly, said Bishnu.