Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir creates history

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Divya Jyoti Ved Mandir (DJVM) set a world record by completing a 33-day Akhand Rudripath Maha Divya Anushthanam, guided by Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. This unprecedented event featured 566 Brahmgyani Veda readers whose unified chanting of Vedic mantras led to a historic 794-hour recitation of the Rudrashtadhyayi. Running from January 14 to February 16, 2025, the Maha Yagya involved Veda readers from five countries and 191 cities, who recited 11,151 Samhitas totalling the pronunciation of 264,249 mantras. Additionally, Akhand Brahmagyan-based sadhana continued for 33 days and nights, infusing positive energy into the atmosphere.

This historic achievement was officially recognised by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. Judge Pramil Dwivedi presented accolades to the office bearers of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan: Swami Narendranand, Swami Adityanand, Sadhvi Deepa Bharti, Sadhvi Bhaktipriya Bharti, and Administrative Head C.A. Geetanjali. Numerous dignitaries attended this divine event, including spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dinesh Sharma, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Shastri Akshar Prakash Das of the Swaminarayan Temple Bhuj, renowned actor Saurabh Raj Jain, and Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister's Office.

These dignitaries witnessed the grandeur of the ritual. Following the Rudri Paath on Tuesday, the atmosphere echoed with the divine sounds of conches and bells, leading into a Vedic Aarti dedicated to Guru Ashutosh Maharaj, which deeply moved the devotees. The closing ceremony concluded with a Maha Yagya, during which thousands of devotees offered sacrifices for world peace and harmony. This spiritual event garnered widespread attention from leading news channels, digital platforms, YouTubers, and social media influencers, reaching devotees across the globe. The ritual is a significant spiritual achievement, it is also, aligned with the Union Ministry of AYUSH and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).