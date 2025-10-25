  • Menu
Doctor ends life, suicide note claims cop raped her

Satara: A woman doctor working at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district has died by suicide, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment, police said on Friday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the Satara superintendent of police Tushar Doshi and ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector named in the suicide note. The 28-year-old doctor, who hailed from Beed district and worked at the hospital in Phaltan tehsil, was found hanging in a hotel room at Phaltan late on Thursday night, an official said. In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged that she had been raped and mentally harassed the police sub-inspector and another person over the last five months.

