Doctors In AIIMS Conducted A Successfull Heart Surgery Of A Baby Inside A Womb

A grape-sized baby's heart underwent effective balloon dilation in the mother's womb, by AIIMS Delhi. The Cardiothoracic Sciences Centre, AIIMS, handled the critical procedure. The treatment was successfully completed by the team of interventional cardiologists and foetal medicine experts.



A 28-year-old woman who was pregnant but had already experienced three miscarriages was admitted to the hospital. After the doctors informed the parents of the child's cardiac problem and received their agreement for the treatment in an effort to enhance the result, the parents expressed a desire to prolong the present pregnancy.

The team of experts from AIIMS's Department of Cardiology & Cardiac Anesthesia and Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology explained that the foetus and the mother are both recovering well after the treatment. To eventually decide how to handle the baby moving forward, the medical specialists are keeping an eye on the development of the heart chambers. They added that it is possible to diagnose some severe heart conditions while the baby is still inside the mother. Treating them while the infant is still within the womb occasionally helps the baby's prospects after birth and promotes development that is almost normal.