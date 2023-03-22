Doctors Successfully Deliver Baby In Kashmir Among Violent Tremors

An infant was successfully delivered by medical professionals at a hospital in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir when a powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the valley and North India late Tuesday night. The birth of the child required a lower-segment caesarean.



Anantnag's chief medical officer shared the incident on Twitter. The medical staff can be seen performing their duties while the room and everything around them were shaking due to the strong tremors in a minute-long video that the officer shared. Here is the tweet that had received hundreds of praising and you should watch too.

Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of Earthquake were felt.

Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & Thank God,everything is Alright.@HealthMedicalE1 @iasbhupinder @DCAnantnag @basharatias_dr @DHSKashmir pic.twitter.com/Pdtt8IHRnh — CMO Anantnag Official (@cmo_anantnag) March 21, 2023



Tuesday's earthquake, which occurred in the late hours, had its epicentre in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, although Pakistan and India also felt the shocks. India's Delhi-NCR region, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh all felt the tremors. Residents of the residential building rushed into the open area in fear as the building began to shake.

Meanwhile, almost 100 patients from Pakistan's Swat Valley were taken to hospitals, and at least 11 people perished in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The epicentre of the earthquake, according to the Indian National Centre for Seismology, was "133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan." The earthquake occurred at 10:17:27 p.m. local time.