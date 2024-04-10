Live
Just In
Does govt want to turn Tihar into gas chamber, asks Sanjay Singh on cancelled meet with Kerjriwal
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being denied basic rights in Tihar jail and wasn’t even allowed to meet his family members and lawyers.
Bristling over the ‘unjust’ treatment to the Delhi CM, the Rajya Sabha MP mounted a scathing attack on the Modi government and asked, “Does it want to convert the Tihar jail into Hitler’s gas chamber?”
Addressing a Press conference on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh slammed the Centre and BJP for ‘justifying’ the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, in a money laundering case linked to Delhi liquor-gate.
“The BJP has no morality left to give us lecture on political probity and integrity,” he said while elaborating on the ‘sacrifices’ made by Kejriwal before and after turning to public life.
The AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged that Tihar jail officials were being ‘pressurised’ to deprive Arvind Kejriwal of basic rights, including a meeting with old parents.
“It’s ridiculous that an elected Chief Minister (Bhagwant Mann) and MP are offered token numbers and then it is cancelled without any reason,” Singh said, objecting to the cancellation of their meeting with AAP supremo in Tihar jail.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were supposed to meet Delhi CM on Wednesday, however, it was called off at the last hour due to ‘security reasons’.
According to AAP leaders, the duo were scheduled to meet Kejriwal at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday but the Tihar jail authorities communicated to the party that it was being called off due to security issues and a new meeting time would be conveyed soon.