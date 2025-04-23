Donald Trump Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack in India

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer condolences after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians and injured 20 others.

Key Points:

Trump called the attack “deeply disturbing” on Truth Social and promised America’s full support to India in fighting terrorism.

Modi strongly condemned the violence and said those responsible will be punished.

The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland", where terrorists opened fire on tourists.

JD Vance, Trump’s deputy currently in India, also condemned the attack.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the Trump-Modi conversation on X (formerly Twitter).

Global Reactions:

Trump: "The US stands strong with India against terrorism."

Modi: "Evil agendas will never succeed. Justice will be served."