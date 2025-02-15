Don't stress; education, exams are for brain's development: Sadhguru in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi: The Founder of Isha Foundation, Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru advised the students on Saturday not to take stress during examinations as studies and tests are aimed at the brain's development.

In the fifth episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the spiritual leader said: "The more you keep your brain active, the more efficiently it will work."

Advising students not to compare themselves with others, he said: "If you think I am not as intelligent as the other person, it's wrong. Everyone has something special in him/her with which they can do things that others cannot."

Sharing his experiences, the spiritual leader said: "I used to observe a surge in the sale of medicines to treat diarrhoea (during exam time). I used to wonder why it was happening. Later I realised it was out of fear."

Urging the students not to have fear of exams, he said: "Education does not mean exams. It is just an evaluation to check if you are fit to go to the next class."

Highlighting the importance of studies, Sadhguru said: "Education gives you fundamental knowledge, in turn, access to life. Physics, Maths and Chemistry keep your intelligence in dynamic mode."

"If you have to be competent, you should have active dynamic intelligence. Everybody can sparkle. It does not happen because one is not striving," he added.

Talking about the complexities of human nature, he said: "If you are sitting somewhere and your mind is not there, it's wrong. Don't make your mind and body unwell. Otherwise, it will do what you do not want. Make your brain and body work according to you."

On dealing with lack of attention and running thoughts, Sadhguru said, "It's a mental diarrhoea and should be curbed with meditation."

He also shared a seven-minute meditation technique and asked students to do it every day on an empty stomach to ward off stress.

He said: "Use the miracle of mind to bring balance. Pronounce 'AAA', 'OOO' and 'MMM'."

Sharing the benefits of meditation, he said that with Shambhavi Mudra, a large part of the brain is lit up.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thinking about examination blues and helping students.

PM Modi launched the eighth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 10 in Delhi, interacting with students at Sunder Nursery during the first episode.