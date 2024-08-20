Don't want Ladki Bahin scheme’s Rs 1,500; want our girls' safety: Protesting Maha women

Badlapur (Maharashtra): Even as a massive protest is underway at the Badlapur railway station against the sexual abuse of two four-old-girls studying in a reputed school, a few women protesters on Tuesday criticised the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra saying they don’t want Rs 1,500 aid under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana but the safety of their daughters.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Badlapur railway station on Tuesday and blocked the tracks, leading to many trains getting delayed.

A woman protester slammed the Maharashtra government, saying, “We don't want the Ladki Bahin scheme. We don't want your Rs 1,500. What will we do with the money if our daughters are not safe?”

“We don't want any celebrities for the Dahi Handi event. But we want justice. What is the use of you politicians if you can't come here in such a situation? You call us beloved sisters, then where are you to give justice to the daughters of Ladki Bahin?” said another woman protester.

“Give justice to Ladki Bahin’s daughters first. We don't want your money. Nothing will happen with your Rs 1,500. We leave our children and go to work trusting the administration. If our children are not safe, then why should we work? We don't want your Ladki Bahin scheme,” said another woman expressing her anger against the incident.

Another woman protester asked the state government to keep children safe.

“If such incidents continue to happen, we will have to think many times while allowing our daughters to venture out of their homes. Is my daughter safe? We teach children good touch, bad touch every day. What is its use if adults (sexual assaulter) don’t understand what is good touch and bad touch?” she asked.

Another woman protester said in a sarcastic tone, “I will tell all women that you should not teach girls about good touch, bad touch. It is necessary to teach children, especially boys first that women should be respected.”

Amid a call for Badlapur bandh on Tuesday in Thane District, a large number of people hit the streets and also gathered at the railway tracks to protest against heinous sexual abuse of the two girls by a sweeper in their school.

The protestors, including the agitated parents, are not satisfied with merely the suspension of the school principal, class teacher, two others and a written apology from the school management.

Even though the culprit has been arrested, the people are also demanding that the school administration guarantee the safety of the girls studying there.