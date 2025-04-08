Door-to-door survey for left out Subhadra beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday said a door-to-door survey will be conducted and eligible people who have been left out of the list of beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana will be given financial assistance by the end of this month.Briefing reporters here, Parida said March 31 was the last date for the submission of applications for availing benefits of the scheme and around 1.7 lakh new applications have been received.

Those among the new applicants who are found eligible will get financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, a scheme for women, by this month-end, she said.The Deputy Chief Minister saidmore than 1 lakh beneficiaries got the first instalment but were deprived of the second instalment as they were disqualified due to various reasons, including showing annual income of above Rs 5 lakh in Income Tax returns.