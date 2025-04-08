Door-to-door survey for left out Subhadra beneficiaries

Live
- TDP seeks field-level probe into TDR bonds scam in Tirupati
- Set up advisory council for Good Governance: CM
- Exploring the soulful realm of ‘Budhi Thakurani’ devotional songs
- Bald-pated hopefuls throng in droves for hair regrowth lotion
- SCR registers best-ever gross originating revenue of over Rs 20K cr
- Kancha Gachibowli lands: HC adjourns 3 PILs to April 24 in view of SC hearing
- Deputy CM seeks UoH V-C’s assurance on unrest-free campus
- Govt to withdraw cases against UoH students
- Secret Meeting Of Mother Dairy Directors? No-confidence motion against Chairman rumoured
- Leader of farmers: Dallewal’s role in struggle for agri reform
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday said a door-to-door survey will be conducted and eligible people who have been left out of the list of beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana will be given financial assistance by the end of this month.Briefing reporters here, Parida said March 31 was the last date for the submission of applications for availing benefits of the scheme and around 1.7 lakh new applications have been received.
Those among the new applicants who are found eligible will get financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, a scheme for women, by this month-end, she said.The Deputy Chief Minister saidmore than 1 lakh beneficiaries got the first instalment but were deprived of the second instalment as they were disqualified due to various reasons, including showing annual income of above Rs 5 lakh in Income Tax returns.