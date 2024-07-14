'Double-engine govt' delivering welfare schemes: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the "double-engine government" of the Centre and the state in the past ten years has taken initiatives to deliver welfare schemes to the common man, reaching the last person standing in the queue.

"The positive impact of these schemes is evident as even the poorest individuals now have smiles on their faces and are receiving the benefits of welfare schemes," he said while addressing a public gathering after unveiling the statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap in Bhaira Bankipur village in the Rai constituency of Sonipat district.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 14 development projects of Rs 112 crore.

The Chief Minister said before 2014 governments only made announcements without implementing them.

"The government used to show dreams to the people, but those promises did not materialise in reality. Earlier, there was a crisis for electricity in the state, but the present government has reformed the system to ensure 24-hour power supply to the people."

He also highlighted that the Centre has provided government jobs to 1.5 lakh people.

"Before 2014, the elderly received a mere Rs 500 as a pension, but after coming to power the government increased it to Rs 1,000. Today, 20 lakh eligible beneficiaries in the state are receiving an Old-Age Samman Allowance of Rs 3,000," he said.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is functioning according to the Constitution and is progressing.

"Every needy person is being provided with facilities, which the Opposition cannot digest. They are misleading people with lies," he added.