Dr. Ambedkar Statue Stolen Just Days After Installation In Madhya Pradesh Village

The statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, renowned as the chief architect of India's Constitution, mysteriously vanished from Bari village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district a mere two days after its installation. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the theft.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vedita Dagar, officials received a report about the missing statue from the Garhi Malhara police station jurisdiction, located approximately 12 kilometers from the district headquarters. Police have registered a theft case and assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.

Village Sarpanch Asharam Ahirwar revealed that the 18-inch stone statue was a community initiative, purchased from Uttar Pradesh through collective fundraising by villagers. The statue had been installed just 48 hours before its disappearance. Ahirwar mentioned that police have already detained two individuals for questioning regarding the incident.

Dr. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow Cantonment town in Indore district, remains an iconic figure in Indian history for his contributions to social justice and constitutional development.