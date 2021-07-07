Dr. Harsh Vardhan Along With 2 Other Ministers Resign To Pave Way For New Comers

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has resigned in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, who was appointed Governor of Karnataka, will also leave the Cabinet.

On Wednesday, Prior to the much anticipated Union Cabinet Expansion at 6pm, several Union Ministers resigned from their positions to pave the way for the newcomers. In particular three senior ministers have submitted their resignations to make space for new faces.

This list included Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Labour Minister, Santosh Gangwar; and Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

D V Sadananda Gowda, the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, has resigned. Santosh Gangwar, the Labour Minister, acknowledged his resignation without commenting on the reason for his departure.

Debasree Chaudhuri, the Minister of State for Women and Children's Development, had resigned, as had subordinate ministers Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Ratan Lal Kataria, and Raosaheb Danve.

With the resignation of these esteemed members of the Union Cabinet, 43 new members have already been selected to be sworn in this evening in the Prime Minister's new Cabinet. This new cabinet is also one of the most inclusive cabinets till date with significant representation of SC and ST members.

It has also been confirmed from authentic sources that post expansion there will be 12 members from the SC community with 2 members in the Cabinet. Additionally there will be 8 members in the council of ministers from the ST community with 3 in the Cabinet. However, after the expansion, there are expected to be 27 OBC leaders out of which 5 will be in the Cabinet.

A sustainable increase in the number of professionals in the Cabinet will also be noticed, according to confirmed sources.