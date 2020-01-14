Dress code for Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi: The famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi has decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Devotees who want to touch the Jyotirlinga (called sparsh darshan) in the sanctum sanctorum will now have to put on Dhoti-Kurta.

Temple administration has taken a decision to this effect after holding a meeting with Kashi Vidvat Parishad (the oldest and most recognised body of city's Sanskrit Scholars and Vedic experts).

Those wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

UP Tourism and Dharmarth Karya Minister Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, who chaired the meeting, sought suggestions from the members of the Parishad for extending time for sparsh darshan so that many more devotees could touch the Jyotirlinga.

Professor Ramchandra Pandey and other members of the Parishad unanimously said that the time could be extended to 11 am.

He suggested that there should be a dress code for doing sparsh darshan. After discussion, Dhoti-Kurta was fixed as attire for the male devotees and Saree for the female devotees willing to do sparsh darshan.