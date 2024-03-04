Live
Just In
DRI rescues 351 Indian tent turtles
Bhubaneswar: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have rescued 351 rare Indian tent turtles during a raid at Manguli Square in Cuttack district.
Following a tip-off, the DRI intercepted a vehicle with three passengers, hailing from West Bengal, at Manguli Toll Plaza, Cuttack.
“Questioning revealed that they were carrying 351 Indian Tent Turtles (Pangshura tentoria), from West Bengal, to be taken further to Karnataka,” said DRI sources. The DRI later handed over the turtles to Odisha State Forest department officials.
“The three persons along with their vehicle were detained and handed over for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” DRI sources added.
Indian tent turtle is listed in Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and is thereby provided the highest degree of protection.