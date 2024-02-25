  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Driverless goods train runs from Kathua to Hoshiarpur, probe ordered

Driverless goods train runs from Kathua to Hoshiarpur, probe ordered
x
Highlights

A driverless goods train ran on tracks from Kathua railway station and was stopped at Uchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Sunday, after which Railways ordered a probe into it.

Jammu: A driverless goods train ran on tracks from Kathua railway station and was stopped at Uchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Sunday, after which Railways ordered a probe into it.

"The train laden with crusher stones was on a halt at Kathua station and it suddenly started running on tracks without a driver inside it.

"After starting the train, driver had gone somewhere, but he forgot to pull hand brake due to which it started moving on a sloppy track and gained speed.

"Railway staff from Dasuya stopped the train at Uchi Bassi by placing wooden blocks on the tracks and reduced its speed, averting a major accident.

"No damage was reported in the incident," officials said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X