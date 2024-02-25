Live
- 4th Test: Ashwin five-fer bowls out England for 145, India need 192 to seal series victory
- India-Japan joint military exercise begins in Rajasthan
- Limiting Rahul’s Nyay Yatra to one district is injustice, say Rajasthan Congress leaders
- Gurugram: RERA warns defaulter promoters of tough action over non-filing of QPR, AAR
- Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits
- This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
- More Russian soldiers likely died to seize Avdiivka than in entire Soviet-Afghan war
- Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections
- NIFTY scales new heights, expect Sensex to follow this time around
- PM Modi's deep sea dive into submerged Dwarka, performs underwater 'puja'
Just In
Driverless goods train runs from Kathua to Hoshiarpur, probe ordered
Highlights
A driverless goods train ran on tracks from Kathua railway station and was stopped at Uchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Sunday, after which Railways ordered a probe into it.
Jammu: A driverless goods train ran on tracks from Kathua railway station and was stopped at Uchi Bassi in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Sunday, after which Railways ordered a probe into it.
"The train laden with crusher stones was on a halt at Kathua station and it suddenly started running on tracks without a driver inside it.
"After starting the train, driver had gone somewhere, but he forgot to pull hand brake due to which it started moving on a sloppy track and gained speed.
"Railway staff from Dasuya stopped the train at Uchi Bassi by placing wooden blocks on the tracks and reduced its speed, averting a major accident.
"No damage was reported in the incident," officials said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS