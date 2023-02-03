Drone show to celebrate UP investor summit's success

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to organise a drone show and several cultural events to mark this month's Global Investors Summit, ahead of which it claims to have already received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore.

According to an official statement, 600 drones will illuminate the entire venue of Vrindavan Yojana during the show to greet delegates from all over the country and abroad. Even before the main event, the UP government has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 20 lakh crores, a government spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had set a target to raise investments worth Rs 17 lakh crore for the summit due to start on February 10. The summit will serve as a unique platform for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnership by bringing together business leaders, political and economic dignitaries, entrepreneurs and industry partners from across the globe. Zero-emission golf carts will be used for "carbon less travel" and "environmental friendly premium class travel" at the venue, the spokesperson said.

Yogi assures support to 300 visitors

Yogi listened to the problems of about 300 people during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple's Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium and directed the officials to resolve them as soon as possible. Addressing the visitors, the CM said "Whatever the problem is, there is absolutely no need for you to panic or worry while I am there. We are dedicated to finding a fair solution to everyone's problems. Nobody's treatment will be hampered for lack money, nor a mafia will be able to capture anyone's land."