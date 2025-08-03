Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested

In one of the biggest drug hauls in Mizoram, the state police have seized crystal methamphetamine and heroin worth around Rs 350 crore and arrested one person, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) and the Special Narcotic police station in Aizawl conducted an operation near the state capital on August 1.

The joint team intercepted an Aizawl-bound pickup truck, which was carrying Mithun, at a stretch between Zemabawk and Seling areas, the police officer said.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, the team seized 20.304 kg of crystal meth worth around Rs 300 crore and 1.652 kg of heroin concealed in 128 soap cases worth Rs 49.56 lakh from a hidden compartment, the officer said.

The vehicle's driver, identified as B Lalthazuala (45), a resident of Aizawl's Republic Mual Veng, has been arrested for transporting drugs, he said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.