Live
- Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh
- Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony
- Man jumps to death from ninth floor of residential building in Rajasthan's Jaipur
- Seamless administrative support to industries can help overcome global economic challenges: Fadnavis
- Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
- Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Bhavani river confluence for 'Aadi perukku'
- Eleven killed as SUV falls into canal in UP's Gonda
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on life support, says hospital
- Railway personnel killed in IED blast in Odisha-Jharkhand border
- PM Modi meets President Murmu
Drugs worth around Rs 350 cr seized in Mizoram, 1 arrested
In one of the biggest drug hauls in Mizoram, the state police have seized crystal methamphetamine and heroin worth around Rs 350 crore and arrested...
In one of the biggest drug hauls in Mizoram, the state police have seized crystal methamphetamine and heroin worth around Rs 350 crore and arrested one person, a senior officer said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising personnel of the Criminal Investigation Department (Special Branch) and the Special Narcotic police station in Aizawl conducted an operation near the state capital on August 1.
The joint team intercepted an Aizawl-bound pickup truck, which was carrying Mithun, at a stretch between Zemabawk and Seling areas, the police officer said.
During a thorough search of the vehicle, the team seized 20.304 kg of crystal meth worth around Rs 300 crore and 1.652 kg of heroin concealed in 128 soap cases worth Rs 49.56 lakh from a hidden compartment, the officer said.
The vehicle's driver, identified as B Lalthazuala (45), a resident of Aizawl's Republic Mual Veng, has been arrested for transporting drugs, he said.
The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.
Further investigation is underway, the officer added.