Drugs worth Rs 1,800 cr dumped by Pak smugglers seized

Ahmedabad: In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard have seized over 300 kg of drugs worth Rs 1,800 crore which were dumped into the Arabian Sea by Pakistani smugglers who fled across the international maritime boundary on being chased, officials said on Monday.

The seized contraband is suspected to be methamphetamine and has been handed over to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further probe, a release by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said. Methamphetamine is a lab-made (synthetic) stimulant also known as "ice" or "crystal meth".